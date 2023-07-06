PM Modi forms GoM to look into Uniform Civil Code, says report

3 Min Read
Several reports claimed on Thursday that the GoM (group of ministers) will be headed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and have three other ministers - Smriti Irani, Arjun Ram Meghwal and G Kishan Reddy.
The central government has formed an "informal" group of ministers (GoM) to deal with laws related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Several reports claimed on Thursday that the GoM will be headed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Union Ministers Smriti Irani, G Kishan Reddy and Arjun Ram Meghwal are likely to be a part of the group, a media report said.
The Centre is likely to table the UCC in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament which begins on July 20.
According to the report by Jansatta, these four ministers have been given different responsibilities. Kiren Rijiju is likely to take up issues related to tribals. Smriti Irani might look after issues related to women's rights, while Arjun Ram Meghwal might deal with legal aspects of the UCC. G Kishan Reddy is likely to deliberate on issues related to the northeastern states.