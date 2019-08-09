#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Two lakh displaced due to floods in Western Maharashtra, nine dead in boat mishap

Updated : August 09, 2019 07:56 AM IST

At least nine persons drowned in Sangli district when a rescue boat capsized. The region is being pounded by rains incessantly over the last few days.
Eleven rescue teams including five of NDRF were operating in Sangli, and he had sought five more teams from the defence ministry for the district, he said.
Fadnavis spoke to his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa earlier in the day, who agreed to release five lakh cusec water from Almatti dam in Karnataka, located downstream on the Krishna which originates in Western Maharashtra.
Two lakh displaced due to floods in Western Maharashtra, nine dead in boat mishap
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

NCC Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

NCC Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV