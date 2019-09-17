#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Two Americans held for flying drone over Rashtrapati Bhawan

Updated : September 17, 2019 07:53 AM IST

Intelligence agencies and Delhi Police scrambled into action after they were alerted about a drone flying over the Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Prime Minister's Office in the high-security 'no flying zone' in Lutyens' Delhi this weekend.
Police have yet to establish the Americans' motive behind the flying drone in such sensitive and high-security zone, despite interrogating both of them till late night on Saturday.
During the interrogation, the Americans admitted that they were flying the drone and claimed they were using it to shoot a video for a portal they worked for.
