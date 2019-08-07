Twitterati's favourite Sushma Swaraj passes away: Here are some of her popular tweets

A stalwart leader, orator and an astute politician, former external affairs minister
Sushma Swaraj passed away Tuesday night after she suffered from a cardiac arrest. Her stint as the MEA has brought many successful relationships, partnerships, and deals with other countries and diplomats. Many foreign diplomats on Wednesday mourned the leader who was the second full-time minister of external affairs after Indira Gandhi.
As foreign minister, Swaraj won accolades for helping distressed Indians abroad on Twitter.
She struck a chord with Twitterati with her active presence on the social media platform, willingness to help, charm and a ready wit.
Known as the 'easily accessible foreign minister,' with her prompt and witty tweets, Swaraj helped Indians across the globe, as well as, in India. At the time of her death, she had 13.1 million followers. She followed no one.
Hours before the news of her demise was announced, Swaraj tweeted her last tweet around 7.30 PM, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful abrogation of Article 370 and that it happened during her lifetime.
Here are some of the tweets made by Sushma Swaraj in her five-year tenure as the minister of external affairs:
Her tweet about rescuing any Indian from the Mars made her the badass minister who could get anything done for the fellow Indian in trouble.
On using the 'Chowkidar' title ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Swaraj's reply on this tweet showed how dedicated she was to her work:
On Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, the MEA has been quite instrumental, with the International Court of Justice finally ordering the Pakistan government to provide consular access to Jadhav. The former minister posted a picture with Jadhav's family after the access was granted.
Here are some more tweets from the late minister:
Her rapport with her husband, Swaraj Kaushal, cannot be missed on Twitter. The couple used to complement each other on social media quite oftem.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolences on the passing of Swaraj, said, "She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to."Her stint as the minister of external affairs has helped the country in forging excellent relationships with neighbouring countries and countries across the globe.
Sushma Swaraj shared many throwback moments where she would post pictures of herself from her early days as a politician or from her personal life.
Here are a few of the cases of Indians trying to reach out to the former minister for help in her five years tenure and getting the same promptly: 2015: Sushma Swaraj helps analyst Neha Agarwal-Parikh’s family to be evacuated out of violence-hit Turkey 2016: Sushma Swaraj helps repatriation of Jagannathan Selvaraj, who hails from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu….He walked over 1,000 km over 2 years from the labour camp Sonapur…on the outskirts of Dubai to Karama in the city to attend court proceedings against him 2017: Sushma Swaraj extends all possible medical help to Srinivasan, an Indian student in Georgia, US, after he was diagnosed with brain TB….she ensures his mother stays with him amid his inability to travel back home…his sister Gayathri Vijaykumar reached out to the minister 2018: Susma Swaraj pulls out all stops for underprivileged 14-year-old Arpita Tiwari, who was facing difficulty in obtaining a UK visa to represent India at a global conference in London…Tiwari lives in Sangam Vihar, Delhi 2019: Sushma Swaraj helps TV actor Karanvir Bohra, who was stuck at Moscow airport in January to get a temporary passport and a Russian visa.