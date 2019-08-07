Twitterati's favourite Sushma Swaraj passes away: Here are some of her popular tweets

A stalwart leader, orator and an astute politician, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away Tuesday night after she suffered from a cardiac arrest. Her stint as the MEA has brought many successful relationships, partnerships, and deals with other countries and diplomats. Many foreign diplomats on Wednesday mourned the leader who was the second full-time minister of external affairs after Indira Gandhi.

As foreign minister, Swaraj won accolades for helping distressed Indians abroad on Twitter. She struck a chord with Twitterati with her active presence on the social media platform, willingness to help, charm and a ready wit.

Known as the 'easily accessible foreign minister,' with her prompt and witty tweets, Swaraj helped Indians across the globe, as well as, in India. At the time of her death, she had 13.1 million followers. She followed no one.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD

Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad. https://t.co/dCgiBPsagz

There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar. https://t.co/2339A1Fea2

Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress. https://t.co/cpC5cWBPcz

Media - Pl avoid the headline : 'Sushma skips Oath Ceremony'.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's family came to see me today. I wish them all the best. pic.twitter.com/CaXYaDXAUH

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 25, 2019



Thanks for your greetings and good wishes on our wedding anniversary. @sushmaswaraj & @GovernorSwaraj pic.twitter.com/d80OTAiMjc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolences on the passing of Swaraj, said, "She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to."



Prime Minister on his arrival in Delhi this morning. pic.twitter.com/e8yGdLYcws

I called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Warm and engaging conversation on various aspects of our bilateral ties aimed at strengthening our strategic partnership. @IsraeliPM #ShalomNamastepic.twitter.com/dLqUYzzsmy

With Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas. pic.twitter.com/rMKuNTHZIV

With H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in New Delhi.pic.twitter.com/KSZKpEqO8F

Remembering JP - With Shri Jayaprakash Narayan ji at his residence in Patna. We were together in the JP movement. @sushmaswaraj @governorswaraj pic.twitter.com/CW4TNpHdlU

July 1977 – Governor of Haryana Shri Jaisukh Lal Hathi greeting on my taking over as the youngest Cabinet Minister http://t.co/rr8O6Xirsy

With my brother - It is me on the pillion as a 2 year old.http://t.co/pCFllE9jID

Here are a few of the cases of Indians trying to reach out to the former minister for help in her five years tenure and getting the same promptly:

2015: Sushma Swaraj helps analyst Neha Agarwal-Parikh’s family to be evacuated out of violence-hit Turkey

2016: Sushma Swaraj helps repatriation of Jagannathan Selvaraj, who hails from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu….He walked over 1,000 km over 2 years from the labour camp Sonapur…on the outskirts of Dubai to Karama in the city to attend court proceedings against him

2017: Sushma Swaraj extends all possible medical help to Srinivasan, an Indian student in Georgia, US, after he was diagnosed with brain TB….she ensures his mother stays with him amid his inability to travel back home…his sister Gayathri Vijaykumar reached out to the minister

2018: Susma Swaraj pulls out all stops for underprivileged 14-year-old Arpita Tiwari, who was facing difficulty in obtaining a UK visa to represent India at a global conference in London…Tiwari lives in Sangam Vihar, Delhi