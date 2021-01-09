Politics Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, cites 'incitement of violence' risk Updated : January 09, 2021 08:33 AM IST It was the first time Twitter has banned a head of state, the company confirmed. Twitter spokeswoman said if the company had reason to believe he was using accounts to evade Friday's suspension, those accounts too could be suspended. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply