Court orders blocking Twitter handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra over KGF suit

According to Bar & Bench, the Twitter handles of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra have illegally used sound recordings of the South Indian super-hit film KGF-Chapter 2.

A Bengaluru commercial court on Monday, November 7, ordered the blocking of the Twitter handles of the Indian National Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra in a copyright infringement suit initiated by Bengaluru-based music label MRT Music.

According to Bar & Bench, the Twitter handles of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra have illegally used sound recordings of the South Indian super-hit film KGF-Chapter 2.
"Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large," the court stated.
