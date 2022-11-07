Twitter handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra blocked over KGF copyright suit

According to Bar & Bench, the Twitter handles of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra have illegally used sound recordings of the South Indian super-hit film KGF-Chapter 2.
A Bengaluru commercial court on Monday, November 7, temporarily blocked the Twitter handles of the Indian National Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra in a copyright infringement suit initiated by Bengaluru-based music label MRT Music.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event
IST1 Min(s) Read
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
IST4 Min(s) Read
According to Bar & Bench, the Twitter handles of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra have illegally used sound recordings of the South Indian super-hit film KGF-Chapter 2.
"Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large," the court stated.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!