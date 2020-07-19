  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

Updated : July 19, 2020 02:58 PM IST

Twitter removed the video, which Trump had retweeted from White House social media director Dan Scavino, after it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Machine Shop Entertainment.
The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park, disappeared from the president's Twitter feed late Saturday with the notification: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."
Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Trident Q1 profit down 92% to Rs 10 crore

Trident Q1 profit down 92% to Rs 10 crore

Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit surges 20% to Rs 6,659 crore

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit surges 20% to Rs 6,659 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement