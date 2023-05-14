Turkey votes in key general election, President Erdogan's 20-year rule at stake

As per Turkish law, reporting of any result is banned until 9 PM local time. Voting will take place between 8 AM to 5 PM local time.

The Turkish population will vote on Sunday in one of its most significant election in the country's century-long modern history.

President Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year rule is in danger of ending as people vote amid a deep cost of living crisis and the increasingly authoritarian path adopted by his government.

The vote will decide not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed, and the shape of its foreign policy, which has taken unpredictable turns.

Opinion polls have given Erdogan's main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a slight lead. Kilicdaroglu heads an alliance of six opposition parties. But if either of them fail to get over 50 percent of the vote, there will be a run-off election on May 28

Elections are taking place three months after earthquakes in the Southeastern part of Turkey, which killed nearly 50,000 people. Many have expressed anger over the slow government response but there is little evidence to show whether this has changed how people will vote.

Voters will also elect a new parliament, likely a tight race between the People's Alliance comprising Erdogan's conservative Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and the nationalist MHP and others, and Kilicdaroglu's Nation Alliance formed of six opposition parties, including his secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), established by Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old former civil servant, promises that if he wins he will return to orthodox economic policies from Erdogan's heavy management. He also says he would seek to return the country to the parliamentary system of governance, from Erdogan's executive presidential system passed in a referendum in 2017.

