Turkey votes in key general election, President Erdogan's 20-year rule at stake

As per Turkish law, reporting of any result is banned until 9 PM local time. Voting will take place between 8 AM to 5 PM local time.

The Turkish population will vote on Sunday in one of its most significant election in the country's century-long modern history.

President Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year rule is in danger of ending as people vote amid a deep cost of living crisis and the increasingly authoritarian path adopted by his government.

The vote will decide not only who leads Turkey, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also how it is governed, and the shape of its foreign policy, which has taken unpredictable turns.