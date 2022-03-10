Tundla Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tundla Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Tundla is an assembly constituency in the Firozabad district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Tundla legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tundla was won by Satya Pal Singh Baghel of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Rakesh Babu.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Rakesh Babu.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satya Pal Singh Baghel garnered 118584 votes, securing 48.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 56070 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.02 percent.

The total number of voters in the Tundla constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.