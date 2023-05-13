Tumkur City election results LIVE | Tight three-way battle ends with BJP beatings JD(S) by 3,198 votes

A fairly new constituency, Tumkur City has switched governance between the BJP and Congress. The ruling BJP party was voted into power in the 2008 election but was dethroned by the Congress in 2013. The BJP came back to power in 2018 and will continue to be governed by MLA GB Jyothi Ganesh for a second term.
The BJP has secured a second term in Tumkur City with current MLA GB Jyothi Ganesh beating N Govindaraju from the Janata Dal (Secular) party and Iqbal Ahmed from Congress. Per the Election Commission, the BJP won with a 3,198-vote lead over JD(S). At 2:56 pm, the JD(S) was leading with a 510-vote margin over Congress.
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituency is a part of the Tumkur City Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,56,355 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,27,856 were male and 1,28,465 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.
Looking now at the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, 14 candidates across multiple parties were vying for power in Tumkur City.
|Tumkur City - Karnataka election 2023
|Serial no.
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Iqbal Ahmed
|Indian National Congress
|2
|GB Jyothi Ganesh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|N Govindaraju
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|4
|Mohammed Ghouse Peer
|Aam Aadmi Party
|5
|Gajendra Kumar Gowda
|Karnataka Rashtra Samithi
|6
|TN Rajesh
|Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
|7
|KB Dinesh Babu
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|8
|MV Kalyani
|Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)
|9
|Kumar S
|Independent
|10
|Dada Peer
|Independent
|11
|Narase Gowda
|Independent
|12
|Prakash RA
|Independent
|13
|Veeresha Prasad R
|Independent
|14
|Sogadu Shivanna
|Independent
Karnataka election 2023
In Karnataka, there are a total of 58,282 polling stations, with 28,866 located in urban areas. On average, each polling station caters to approximately 883 voters. The Election Commission has identified sensitive booths and plans to implement a comprehensive three-pronged approach in those areas.
Karnataka has a total of 52.1 million voters, consisting of 25.9 million women voters and 26.2 million male voters. Among the voter population, 1.22 million voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100 and 4,699 identify as the third gender. In order to accommodate vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders, the Election Commission will establish special booths.
Karnataka also boasts a significant number of first-time voters, with 9.17 lakh individuals eligible to cast their votes. In a progressive move, the Election Commission has introduced the option of voting from home for citizens above the age of 80 and those with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility in the upcoming elections.
Voting for the 2023 Karnataka election took place on May 10 and results were announced on May 13.
First Published: May 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST
