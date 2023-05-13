English
Tumkur City election results LIVE | JD(S) and BJP in neck to neck battle, Congress trails behind

Tumkur City election results LIVE | JD(S) and BJP in neck-to-neck battle, Congress trails behind

Tumkur City election results LIVE | JD(S) and BJP in neck-to-neck battle, Congress trails behind
By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 11:12:04 AM IST (Published)

A fairly new constituency, Tumkur City has switched governance between the BJP and Congress. The ruling BJP party was voted into power in the 2008 election but was dethroned by the Congress in 2013.

The BJP is vying for a second term in Tumkur City with current MLA GB Jyothi Ganesh going neck-to-neck with N Govindaraju from the Janata Dal (Secular) party. The Congress, however, is trailing far behind per the Election Commission results.

Follow LIVE updates on the 2023 Karnataka election results here
A fairly new constituency, Tumkur City has switched governance between the BJP and Congress. The ruling BJP party was voted into power in the 2008 election but was dethroned by the Congress in 2013.
