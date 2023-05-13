Tumkur City election results LIVE | JD(S) and BJP in neck-to-neck battle, Congress trails behind

By CNBCTV18.com

A fairly new constituency, Tumkur City has switched governance between the BJP and Congress. The ruling BJP party was voted into power in the 2008 election but was dethroned by the Congress in 2013.

The BJP is vying for a second term in Tumkur City with current MLA GB Jyothi Ganesh going neck-to-neck with N Govindaraju from the Janata Dal (Secular) party. The Congress, however, is trailing far behind per the Election Commission results.

