Tulsipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Tulsipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Tulsipur is an assembly constituency in the Balrampur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Tulsipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Tulsipur was won by Kailash Nath Shukla of the BJP. He defeated INC's Zeba Rizwan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Abdul Mashhood Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kailash Nath Shukla garnered 62296 votes, securing 31.55 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18659 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.45 percent.

The total number of voters in the Tulsipur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.