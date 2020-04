US President Donald Trump has warned India saying that there may be retaliation if India does not allow the supply of Hydroxychloroquine drug, used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

While addressing a press briefing, Trump said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and appreciated that India is allowing supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out.

"If he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be,” Trump said.

According to sources, India is likely to lift patrial ban on Hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol tablets. The existing orders will be cleared depending on availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements, sources said.