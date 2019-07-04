In association with
Trump warns Iran about 'threats' after its uranium enrichment announcement

Updated : July 04, 2019 06:47 AM IST

President Hassan Rouhani announced that after July 7 Iran would enrich uranium beyond a fissile purity of 3.67 percent, which is the maximum allowed by the deal and a level which is deemed suitable for electricity generation.
Enrichment to 90 percent yields nuclear bomb-grade material.
Rouhani added that the Islamic Republic's actions were reversible. "All of our actions can be returned to the previous condition within one hour, why are you worried?" he said.
