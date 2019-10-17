Business
Trump warned Erdogan in letter: 'Don't be a tough guy' or 'a fool'
Updated : October 17, 2019 12:56 PM IST
Trump had the letter released to bolster his view that he did not give Turkey a green light to invade Syria.
Many lawmakers have been sharply critical of his decision to remove American forces from the conflict zone.
