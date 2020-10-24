Politics Trump votes in Florida before rallies in three states, Biden heads to Pennsylvania Updated : October 24, 2020 09:34 PM IST "I voted for a guy named Trump," Trump told reporters after casting his ballot. Trump voted at a library in West Palm Beach, near his Mar-a-Lago estate, after switching his permanent residence and voter registration last year from New York to Florida. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.