  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Trump votes in Florida before rallies in three states, Biden heads to Pennsylvania

Updated : October 24, 2020 09:34 PM IST

"I voted for a guy named Trump," Trump told reporters after casting his ballot.
Trump voted at a library in West Palm Beach, near his Mar-a-Lago estate, after switching his permanent residence and voter registration last year from New York to Florida.
Trump votes in Florida before rallies in three states, Biden heads to Pennsylvania

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

JSW Steel Q2 profit falls 37 percent to Rs 1,595 crore

JSW Steel Q2 profit falls 37 percent to Rs 1,595 crore

Yes Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 129.4 crore; NII drops to Rs 1,973 crore

Yes Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 129.4 crore; NII drops to Rs 1,973 crore

Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit rises 9.5% QoQ to Rs 1,065 crore; declares special dividend

Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit rises 9.5% QoQ to Rs 1,065 crore; declares special dividend

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement