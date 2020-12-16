Politics Trump voters accept Biden victory 'with reservations' Updated : December 16, 2020 11:12 AM IST Republicans across the country from local officials to governors to Attorney General William Barr have said repeatedly there is no evidence mass voter fraud affected the outcome. Trump and his allies brought a flurry of lawsuits, but nearly all have been dismissed by judges. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.