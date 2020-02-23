#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Trump tweets 'Baahubali' meme, says looking forward to being with 'my great friends' in India

Updated : February 23, 2020 02:14 PM IST

Trump will arrive in India on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top American officials.
Trump appears as a great saviour, in the short animated clip, riding on a chariot with First Lady Melania. A few stills later, Trump is seen riding a horse carrying on his soldiers his son Donald Junior and daughter Ivanka.
Trump tweets 'Baahubali' meme, says looking forward to being with 'my great friends' in India

You May Also Like

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement