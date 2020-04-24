  • SENSEX
Trump tried to play scientist, but ends up with science-fiction

Updated : April 24, 2020 01:32 PM IST

After a scientist made a presentation at the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Thursday showing that COVID-19 virus is killed by sunlight in two minutes, Trump suggested bringing powerful light inside the body.
Trump compounded it further by suggesting injecting cleansers like bleach and isopropyl alcohol because Bill Bryan, the head of Homeland Security Department's Technology Directorate said that bleach killed the virus in five minutes and alcohol in 30 seconds.
