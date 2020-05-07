  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Trump to refocus coronavirus task force on economic revival, concedes risks

Updated : May 07, 2020 08:23 AM IST

In a series of tweets, Trump said the White House task force he formed in March would not wind down, as he suggested on Tuesday, but would instead add some advisers and center its attention on "SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN."
Trump to refocus coronavirus task force on economic revival, concedes risks

You May Also Like

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement