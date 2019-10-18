TOP NEWS »

Trump to host G7 summit at his Florida golf resort, sparking criticism

Updated : October 18, 2019 09:20 AM IST

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday told a news conference that the G7 summit would take place at Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami from June 10 to 12, after the administration chose it from about a dozen potential sites.
The Republican president faces criticism and a number of congressional investigations over his finances and potential conflicts of interest stemming from his real estate business, which he still owns.
