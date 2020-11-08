Politics Trump-to-Biden presidential transition could be rockier than most Updated : November 08, 2020 10:04 AM IST U.S. law maps out clear instructions for an orderly transfer of power from one president to the next, but Joe Biden's path is expected to be rockier than most of his modern-day predecessors. "We worry about the unpredictable," said a government official of a U.S. ally in Washington. "This kind of infighting is bad for America’s credibility." Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.