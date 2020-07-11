Politics Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges Updated : July 11, 2020 12:42 PM IST The Republican president did not explain what prompted the remark or which schools would be reviewed. Twice this week Trump threatened to cut federal funding for schools that don't reopen, including in an earlier tweet on Friday. It's unclear, however, on what grounds Trump could have a school's tax-exempt status terminated. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply