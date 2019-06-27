Trump threatens additional tariffs on China

"I would do additional tariffs ... very substantial additional tariffs if that doesn't work, if we don't make a deal," the US President during an interview, the Efe news reported.
Trump said the US was benefiting from the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.
The US President, however, said he was optimistic about reaching a trade deal with Beijing, adding that China needed an agreement more than the US.
