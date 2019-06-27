#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Politics

Trump threatens additional tariffs on China

Updated : June 27, 2019 08:49 AM IST

"I would do additional tariffs ... very substantial additional tariffs if that doesn't work, if we don't make a deal," the US President during an interview, the Efe news reported.
Trump said the US was benefiting from the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.
The US President, however, said he was optimistic about reaching a trade deal with Beijing, adding that China needed an agreement more than the US.
Trump threatens additional tariffs on China
