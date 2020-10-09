Politics Trump still contagious? Experts say it's impossible to know Updated : October 09, 2020 09:16 AM IST Most people with COVID-19 can stop isolating and be around others about 10 days after they first showed symptoms, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. But there's no way to know for certain that someone is no longer contagious so soon after falling ill, experts say. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.