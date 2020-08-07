  • SENSEX
Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat

Updated : August 07, 2020 08:12 AM IST

The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his two separate executive orders signed on Thursday.
India was the first country to ban TikTok and WeChat, citing national security concerns.
The order also directs all department and agencies to take all appropriate measures within their authority to implement the order, Trump said.
