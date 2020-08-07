Politics Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat Updated : August 07, 2020 08:12 AM IST The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his two separate executive orders signed on Thursday. India was the first country to ban TikTok and WeChat, citing national security concerns. The order also directs all department and agencies to take all appropriate measures within their authority to implement the order, Trump said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply