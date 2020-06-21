Politics Trump set to announce new US visa curbs, H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and J-1 likely to be affected Updated : June 21, 2020 01:37 PM IST US President Donald Trump has said he will be announcing new visa restrictions in the coming days. Trump will reportedly sign an executive order to suspend the visas through the end of the year. In April, he temporarily halted the issuance of US green cards to some foreigners. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply