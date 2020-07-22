Politics Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better Updated : July 22, 2020 08:15 AM IST Besides declaring support for masks as a way to fight the pandemic, he admonished young people against crowding bars and spreading the disease. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "I’m getting used to the mask,” Trump said. “The vaccines are coming, and they're coming a lot sooner than anybody thought possible,” Trump promised anew. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply