  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Updated : July 22, 2020 08:15 AM IST

Besides declaring support for masks as a way to fight the pandemic, he admonished young people against crowding bars and spreading the disease.
“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "I’m getting used to the mask,” Trump said.
“The vaccines are coming, and they're coming a lot sooner than anybody thought possible,” Trump promised anew.
Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Axis Bank Q1: Sharp fall in book under moratorium, bank increases COVID-19 buffer

Axis Bank Q1: Sharp fall in book under moratorium, bank increases COVID-19 buffer

SBI Life Q1 net profit rises 5% to Rs 390 crore

SBI Life Q1 net profit rises 5% to Rs 390 crore

Axis Bank Q1 net profit drops 19% to 1,112.2 crore, misses estimates

Axis Bank Q1 net profit drops 19% to 1,112.2 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement