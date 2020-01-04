#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Trump says US does not seek war or regime change in Iran, but ready to act if ‘necessary’

Updated : January 04, 2020 11:14 AM IST

US President Donald Trump said America does not seek “regime change” in Iran, less than a day after the US launched an airstrike that killed that country’s top general, Qasem Soleimani.
But the US is “ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary” if Iran threatens American lives, Trump added.
