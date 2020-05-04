  • SENSEX
Trump says up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus

Updated : May 04, 2020 08:34 AM IST

Trump alternated during a two-hour virtual town hall broadcast by FOX News between forecasting a rapid recovery for the US economy and casting blame for the pandemic's spread on China.
"I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year. The doctors would say, well you shouldn't say that," Trump said. "I'll say what I think ... I think we’ll have a vaccine sooner than later."
