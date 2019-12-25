Politics
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'
Updated : December 25, 2019 02:51 PM IST
The US president was asked what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test
North Korea has threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more