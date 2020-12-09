Politics Trump says he is hopeful of continuing as US president Updated : December 09, 2020 09:59 AM IST Trump has been making unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud and electoral malpractice in the presidential polls. The elections are officially scheduled to be certified next week. Election officials have declared Biden as the President-elect as he received more than the required 270 of the 538 electoral college votes Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.