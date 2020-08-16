  • SENSEX
Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

Updated : August 16, 2020 07:42 PM IST

US authorities for years have wanted Snowden returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges brought in 2013.
Snowden fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after he leaked a trove of secret files in 2013 to news organizations that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA.
