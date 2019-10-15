#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Donald Trump orders Turkey sanctions; US scrambles for Syria exit

Updated : October 15, 2019 09:09 AM IST

Targeting Turkey's economy, US President Donald Trump announced sanctions Monday aimed at restraining the Turks' assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria — an assault Turkey began after Trump announced he was moving US troops out of the way.
In his sanctions announcement, Trump said he was halting negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey and raising steel tariffs back up to 50 percent. Trump also imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials and Turkey's defense and energy ministries.
The Americans were scrambling for Syria's exits, a move criticised at home and abroad as opening the door to a resurgence of the Islamic State group, whose violent takeover of Syrian and Iraqi lands five years ago was the reason American forces came in the first place.
