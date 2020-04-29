  • SENSEX
Updated : April 29, 2020 08:53 AM IST

More than 20 meatpacking plants have closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus, including two of the nation's largest, one in Iowa and one in South Dakota.
The 15 largest pork-packing plants account for 60 percent of all pork processed in the US, and the country has already seen a 25 percent reduction in pork slaughter capacity, according to UFCW.
Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open

