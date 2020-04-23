  • SENSEX
Trump order temporarily limits US immigration during coronavirus crisis

Updated : April 23, 2020 07:43 AM IST

Trump's order could block more than 20,000 people per month from obtaining a green card of permanent residence, based on an analysis by the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute.
The measure would block immigration based on both employment and family ties, but not affect guest workers who enter the United States on temporary visas, such as farm workers and skilled workers in the H-1B visa program.
