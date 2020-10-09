Politics Trump maps return to campaign trail after White House says COVID-19 treatment complete Updated : October 09, 2020 01:03 PM IST The president is expected to host a ”virtual rally” on Friday by appearing on conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s radio program. While Trump has released several videos on Twitter, he has not appeared in public since he returned home from the hospital on Monday. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.