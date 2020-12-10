Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Trump knocks US Supreme Court's door against election results

Updated : December 10, 2020 10:20 AM IST

ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose unless FIXED! Trump said in a tweet, soon after which his campaign announced that he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court.
The Trump campaign has yet to produce concrete evidence of corruption or widespread fraud in court.
Trump knocks US Supreme Court's door against election results

