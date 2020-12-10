Politics Trump knocks US Supreme Court's door against election results Updated : December 10, 2020 10:20 AM IST ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose unless FIXED! Trump said in a tweet, soon after which his campaign announced that he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The Trump campaign has yet to produce concrete evidence of corruption or widespread fraud in court. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.