#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Trump India visit: The 7 major irritants in Indo-US ties

Updated : February 20, 2020 02:38 PM IST

India and US have argued over everything from tariffs on farm goods to Harley Davidson motorbikes and price caps on medical devices and India’s new rules on local data storage.
President Trump's Iran policy has adversely impacted New Delhi's business and strategic interest with Tehran.
New Delhi and Washington are also engaged in a sort of mini trade war with Trump even referring India as the tariff king.
Trump India visit: The 7 major irritants in Indo-US ties

You May Also Like

Trump India visit: The 7 major irritants in Indo-US ties

Trump India visit: The 7 major irritants in Indo-US ties

Gas prices likely to hit multiyear low in 1HFY21

Gas prices likely to hit multiyear low in 1HFY21

Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus

Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement