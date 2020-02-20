Economy Trump India visit: The 7 major irritants in Indo-US ties Updated : February 20, 2020 02:38 PM IST India and US have argued over everything from tariffs on farm goods to Harley Davidson motorbikes and price caps on medical devices and India’s new rules on local data storage. President Trump's Iran policy has adversely impacted New Delhi's business and strategic interest with Tehran. New Delhi and Washington are also engaged in a sort of mini trade war with Trump even referring India as the tariff king.