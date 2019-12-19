Politics
Trump impeachment: What happens next?
Updated : December 19, 2019 09:51 AM IST
The votes set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, where lawmakers must decide whether to convict Trump and remove him from office.
The Senate is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, who have shown little sign they will find him guilty.
A two-thirds majority of those present in the 100-member chamber would be needed to convict Trump.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more