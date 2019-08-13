Trump has made it clear mediation offer on Kashmir not on table anymore, says India's Ambassador to the US
Updated : August 13, 2019 12:03 PM IST
India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that America's decades-old policy on Kashmir has been no mediation but to encourage India and Pakistan to resolve their differences bilaterally.
On July 22, during his joint media appearance with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, President Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation/arbitration on the Kashmir issue.
India made it clear to America that any discussion on the issue, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.
