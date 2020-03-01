  • SENSEX
Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

Updated : March 01, 2020 05:41 PM IST

He spoke hours after US and Taliban representatives signed a deal that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers and move closer to ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan.
Trump said in a news conference at the White House that the agreement should allow the United States to draw down its troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600.
In later remarks at a conservative political conference in suburban Maryland, Trump said if the Taliban lives up to its commitments the war will "be over."
