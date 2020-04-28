Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says US investigating
Updated : April 28, 2020 02:38 PM IST
"We're doing very serious investigations ... We are not happy with China," Trump said at a White House news conference. "There are a lot of ways you can hold them accountable."
Earlier on Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused China of sending low-quality and even counterfeit coronavirus antibody testing kits to the United States and of "profiteering" from the pandemic.
Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States "strongly believed" Beijing failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner and covered up how dangerous the respiratory illness caused by the virus was.