Politics Trump downplayed COVID-19 risk to reduce panic: Woodward book Updated : September 10, 2020 08:10 AM IST The book is scheduled to hit the stores on September 15, less than two months before the November 3 presidential elections. As per the book, Trump insists to Woodward he would triumph over the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic calamity.