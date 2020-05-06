Trump does not wear coronavirus mask at Honeywell factory that makes masks

  • SENSEX
President Donald Trump did not wear a mask as a coronavirus precaution during a visit Tuesday to a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, which is making N95 masks for the federal government’s response to the pandemic.
Honeywell employees working on the production line were wearing masks, and a sign in the factory said that everyone there is required to wear a mask. White House officials said Honeywell said the White House’s visitors did not need to wear masks.
Federal health officials since early April have urged Americans to wear masks when in public to reduce the spread of the virus, which causes Covid-19.
