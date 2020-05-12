Politics Trump campaign raises $61 mn in April, Biden $ 60 mn amidst COVID-19 Updated : May 12, 2020 12:21 PM IST Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3 and the two campaigns as of now are raising funds virtually. Trump, 73, is seeking his re-election in the November presidential polls. Biden, 77, is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic party. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365