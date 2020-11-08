  • SENSEX
Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona

Updated : November 08, 2020 10:13 AM IST

The Trump campaign lent support to protests questioning the current vote tally, filing a lawsuit in Arizona Saturday over rejected ballots that Arizona's Secretary of State said was "grasping at straws."
Trump's campaign alleged the Southwestern state's most populous county incorrectly rejected votes cast on Election Day by some voters in the U.S. presidential race.
