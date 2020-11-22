Politics Trump's bid to overturn election faces setback as judge tosses Pennsylvania lawsuit Updated : November 22, 2020 10:26 AM IST "This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations," Brann wrote. "In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state," he wrote. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.